Selway Asset Management Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 293,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $232.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

