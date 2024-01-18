Selway Asset Management Decreases Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

HPS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 13,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

