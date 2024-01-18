Selway Asset Management Has $2.29 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

