Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Simon Property Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 292,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

