Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,825. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.