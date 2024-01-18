Selway Asset Management Sells 140 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.92. 114,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

