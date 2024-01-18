Selway Asset Management Sells 1,710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.00. 3,737,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,648. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

