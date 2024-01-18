Selway Asset Management Sells 2,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 8,582,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,725,392. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

