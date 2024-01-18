Selway Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 324,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

