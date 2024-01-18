SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $24.52 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $223,458.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $223,458.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

