Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

SEQI stock opened at GBX 84.14 ($1.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.03. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,300.00. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.20 ($1.14).

Insider Activity

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider Robert Jennings acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($44,089.58). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

