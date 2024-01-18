Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 50,723 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,723 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 38,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,665. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

