Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Decreases By 10.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $253.07. 205,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.82. Arista Networks has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $257.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

