Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Drops By 9.8%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 891,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

