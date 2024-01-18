Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declines By 11.2%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 2.7 %

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

NYSE BRT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.55 million, a PE ratio of 251.57 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

