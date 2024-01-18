Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Declines By 8.6%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Castellum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTM stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 171,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,830. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Castellum by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Castellum during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Castellum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

