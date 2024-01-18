Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Declines By 8.6%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Castellum Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CTM stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 171,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,830. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Castellum
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.