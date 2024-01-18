Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 8.5%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 64.8% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

