Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Drops By 9.4%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
NYSE DVA opened at $104.65 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
