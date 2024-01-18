Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Increases By 5.0%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

