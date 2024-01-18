Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Increases By 5.0%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Read Our Latest Report on DGII
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Digi International Stock Performance
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also
