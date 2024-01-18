Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Drops By 8.1%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 30,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 851,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 799,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

