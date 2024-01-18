Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Decreases By 7.3%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In other news, CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 189,392 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 225.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 799.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.62. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

