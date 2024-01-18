Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Increases By 5.3%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,673 shares of company stock valued at $235,111 over the last 90 days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.75. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

