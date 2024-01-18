Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreases By 12.7%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 209,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,685. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

