Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreases By 7.2%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 131,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

