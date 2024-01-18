Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreases By 7.2%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
HomeStreet Stock Performance
HomeStreet stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
HomeStreet Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 131,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
