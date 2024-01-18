Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Declines By 9.5%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

