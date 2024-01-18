Siacoin (SC) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $620.64 million and approximately $34.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00164646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00567217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00370020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00184988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,224,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,200,430,168 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

