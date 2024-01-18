Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $116.81

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.81, but opened at $120.59. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $120.07, with a volume of 17,076 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

