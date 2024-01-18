Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

