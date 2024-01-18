Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Stock Up 2.0 %

Artivion stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $936,212. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

