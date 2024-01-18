SingularityNET Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $283.18 million and $22.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00018456 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.30 or 1.00028274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011344 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00239115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28909319 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $22,895,129.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

