Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

