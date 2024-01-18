Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $72.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

