Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.19. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 4,984 shares trading hands.

SKYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

