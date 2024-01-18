SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$206.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

