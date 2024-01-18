Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Holdings Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

