SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $372.72 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $378.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

