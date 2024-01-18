SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.71. 183,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,139. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

