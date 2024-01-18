SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 226.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $116.67 on Thursday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

