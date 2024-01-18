SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 172,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

