Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:SPE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
