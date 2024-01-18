Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

