Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

