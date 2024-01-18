Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna reiterated a negative rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $669.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $20.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $10,819,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

