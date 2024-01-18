Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,469,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 18,247,592 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

