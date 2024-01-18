Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.36

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.36 and last traded at $204.36, with a volume of 400821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.68.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average is $166.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

