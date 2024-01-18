StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GASS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 7.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.54.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.