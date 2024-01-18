StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.54.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
