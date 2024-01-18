Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $103.77 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $103.77 million and $4.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00164646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00567217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00370020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00184988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,520,684 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

