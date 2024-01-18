Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 50,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 335% compared to the average volume of 11,557 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

INVZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,299. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

