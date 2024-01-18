Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,325 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 8,959 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 3,411,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

