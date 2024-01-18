StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.