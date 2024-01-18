StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of AIRI opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Stories
