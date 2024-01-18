StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

