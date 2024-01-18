StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.